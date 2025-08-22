Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rangers play the Guardians in first of 3-game series

David Dermer/AP
Atlanta Braves third baseman Nacho Alvarez Jr., right, prepares to tag out Cleveland Guardians' Kyle Manzardo (9) during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
(AP) — The Texas Rangers host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday to start a three-game series.

Texas has a 63-66 record overall and a 37-26 record in home games. The Rangers are 29-50 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cleveland has a 64-62 record overall and a 33-31 record on the road. The Guardians have a 43-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 19 home runs while slugging .479. Ezequiel Duran is 11 for 28 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 23 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 10 for 41 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .248 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .201 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Evan Carter: day-to-day (wrist), Marcus Semien: day-to-day (foot), Cole Winn: 15-Day IL (nerve), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (oblique), Adolis Garcia: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

