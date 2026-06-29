Rangers try to keep win streak going against the Guardians

(AP) — The Texas Rangers are looking to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 44-40 overall and 21-18 in home games. The Guardians have the seventh-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.76.

Texas has a 23-24 record in road games and a 42-42 record overall. The Rangers have a 34-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Bazzana has 11 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 7 for 35 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has 20 doubles, three triples and eight home runs for the Rangers. Wyatt Langford is 17 for 42 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rangers: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Ramirez: 10-Day IL (hand)

Rangers: Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (forearm), Carter Baumler: 60-Day IL (ribs), Cody Freeman: 10-Day IL (disc), Jalen Beeks: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Garcia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Leiter: 15-Day IL (ankle), Michael Helman: 60-Day IL (hand), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)