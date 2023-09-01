Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Rays try to prolong win streak, play the Guardians

Guardians Twins Baseball
Craig Lassig/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez during returns to the dugout after striking out against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Guardians won 4-2. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Guardians Twins Baseball
Posted at 10:35 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 10:35:36-04

The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 33-33 record at home and a 64-70 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.87 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Tampa Bay has an 82-52 record overall and a 37-29 record in road games. Rays hitters are batting a collective .261, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 49 RBI for the Guardians. Kole Calhoun is 10-for-39 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 66 RBI for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 13-for-44 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rays: 8-2, .295 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gavin Williams: day-to-day (knee), Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.