Rays visit the Guardians to open 3-game series

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Cleveland is 8-5 at home and 15-14 overall. The Guardians are 10th in the AL with 30 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Tampa Bay has a 16-11 record overall and an 8-7 record in road games. The Rays have a 5-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayan Rocchio has a .278 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has three doubles and three home runs. Daniel Schneemann is 12 for 32 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has three doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Rays. Junior Caminero is 13 for 44 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rays: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (groin), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (lat)

Rays: Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Boyle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Wilson: 60-Day IL (back), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder)