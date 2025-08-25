Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Rays visit the Guardians to start 3-game series

Guardians Rangers Baseball
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson celebrates his solo home run as he jogs past Cleveland Guardians second baseman Brayan Rocchio, rear, in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Guardians Rangers Baseball
Posted

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays to start a three-game series.

Cleveland has a 64-65 record overall and a 31-31 record in home games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.93 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 29-34 record in road games and a 63-67 record overall. The Rays have gone 35-55 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 24 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 10 for 40 with a double over the last 10 games.

Junior Caminero leads the Rays with 58 extra base hits (21 doubles and 37 home runs). Christopher Morel is 8 for 25 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 2-8, .191 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rays: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (oblique), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.