Red Sox bring 1-0 series advantage over Guardians into game 2

Triston Casas, Gabriel Arias
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Boston Red Sox's Triston Casas (36) slides safely into second base with a double as the ball gets away from Cleveland Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias, right, during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 11:33:24-04

The Boston Red Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 12-16 record at home and a 27-33 record overall. The Guardians have an 11-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Boston is 31-30 overall and 14-14 in road games. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .262.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Red Sox lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 15-for-33 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Masataka Yoshida has 15 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .319 for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 12-for-44 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Amed Rosario: day-to-day (knee), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

