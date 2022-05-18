Watch
Reds, Guardians postponed by rain, teams will play Thursday

Ron Schwane/AP
The baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians is postponed, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 7:02 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 19:02:58-04

CLEVELAND — The series finale between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians was postponed by rain and a wet forecast and will be made up Thursday with a matinee.

The Reds and Guardians were both scheduled to be off, but will now play at 1:10 p.m.

The teams are pushing their starters back one day, so Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle will start against Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill.

The Guardians have been postponed at Progressive Field by bad weather five times already this season, forcing them to play three doubleheaders.

