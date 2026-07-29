Reds play the Guardians in series rubber match

(AP) — The Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 50-56 record overall and a 23-29 record at home. The Reds have a 24-13 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland is 55-54 overall and 28-28 in road games. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.75.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Reds. Eugenio Suarez is 7 for 39 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Chase DeLauter has 20 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 14 for 39 with three doubles and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .219 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .227 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (calf), Jose Franco: day-to-day (elbow), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (leg)

