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Reds play the Guardians in series rubber match

Guardians Reds Baseball
Kareem Elgazzar/AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar
Cincinnati Reds' Dane Myers, right, steals second base before Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana, left, can apply the tag during the fifth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
Guardians Reds Baseball
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(AP) — The Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 50-56 record overall and a 23-29 record at home. The Reds have a 24-13 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland is 55-54 overall and 28-28 in road games. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.75.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Reds. Eugenio Suarez is 7 for 39 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Chase DeLauter has 20 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 14 for 39 with three doubles and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .219 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .227 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (calf), Jose Franco: day-to-day (elbow), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (leg)