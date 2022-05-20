Reds sweep Guardians, 4-2

CLEVELAND — Tyler Naquin homered in the fifth inning and scored on Kyle Farmer’s go-ahead single in the eighth, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

It was Cincinnati's first series sweep of its Ohio neighbors since 2014.

The Reds won both games in this rain-delayed interleague set, and are showing some positive signs after starting the season 3-21.

They’re 8-5 since May 5.

Naquin triggered the Reds’ rally in the eighth with a single and had another good game against the Guardians, who drafted him in 2012.

In eight games against Cleveland, Naquin is batting .419 (13 for 31) with two doubles, five homers and six RBIs.

Manager Terry Francona was back with Guardians after missing four games with COVID-19.