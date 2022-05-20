Watch
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Reds sweep Guardians, 4-2

Amed Rosario, Colin Moran
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario tags out Cincinnati Reds' Colin Moran (16) for the second out of a double play on a ball hit by Kyle Farmer during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Amed Rosario, Colin Moran
Posted at 10:05 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 22:05:42-04

CLEVELAND — Tyler Naquin homered in the fifth inning and scored on Kyle Farmer’s go-ahead single in the eighth, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

It was Cincinnati's first series sweep of its Ohio neighbors since 2014.

The Reds won both games in this rain-delayed interleague set, and are showing some positive signs after starting the season 3-21.

They’re 8-5 since May 5.

Naquin triggered the Reds’ rally in the eighth with a single and had another good game against the Guardians, who drafted him in 2012.

In eight games against Cleveland, Naquin is batting .419 (13 for 31) with two doubles, five homers and six RBIs.

Manager Terry Francona was back with Guardians after missing four games with COVID-19.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?