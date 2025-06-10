Reds take win streak into game against the Guardians

(AP) — The Cincinnati Reds seek to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has gone 18-14 in home games and 34-31 overall. The Guardians are 23-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cincinnati has gone 16-17 in road games and 34-33 overall. The Reds have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .401.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Reds are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 12 home runs, 24 walks and 32 RBIs while hitting .333 for the Guardians. Nolan Jones is 10 for 23 with a triple and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

TJ Friedl leads the Reds with a .295 batting average, and has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 33 walks and 24 RBIs. Tyler Stephenson is 11 for 38 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)