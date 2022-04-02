Reports: Guardians agree to extend closer Emmanuel Clase

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are addressing the future of the roster, reaching an agreement to extend relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, according to multiple reports and first reported by Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase.

#Guardians and Emmanuel Clase are in agreement for a contract extension, sources tell @ElExtrabase. — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) April 1, 2022

Emmanuel Clase and Guardians have an extension. @DanielAlvarezEE 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 1, 2022

It's a 5-year $20 million deal, according to Jon Heyman.

Guardians relief star Emmanuel Clase extension is believed to be for 5 years. @mikedeportes reported $20M. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 2, 2022

Clase was under team control through 2026, not becoming a free agent until 2027 and not facing arbitration until after next season, but the Guardians locked up the 24-year-old righty early.

The move may seem advanced but make sense after seeing how Clase was able to perform on the mound last season, posting a 1.29 ERA with 74 strikeouts and a 4-5 record over the 71 games he appeared in.

Clase has made a name for himself to be a truly elite closer with a signature cutter topping 100 mph, shattering records for the pitch's speed since tracking began in 2008.

With their go-to closer locked in on a long-term deal, the team will continue looking at the roster and particularly at the contract of third baseman José Ramírez, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024 with the Guardians carrying a club option next year.

