Rockies play the Guardians in first of 3-game series

Nick Cammett/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Shan Bieber throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Posted at 7:03 PM, Jun 14, 2022
The Colorado Rockies host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Colorado has a 16-16 record at home and a 27-34 record overall. The Rockies have a 13-26 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cleveland has a 29-27 record overall and a 13-17 record in road games. The Guardians have a 7-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 13 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 10-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 17 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 16-for-39 with six doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .207 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Guardians: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

