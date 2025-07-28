Rockies visit the Guardians to start 3-game series

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians host the Colorado Rockies on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Cleveland is 52-53 overall and 25-25 in home games. The Guardians have gone 25-43 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Colorado has a 13-40 record in road games and a 27-78 record overall. The Rockies are 19-34 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .298 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 20 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs. Angel Martinez is 13 for 41 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jordan Beck has 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 35 RBIs for the Rockies. Mickey Moniak is 14 for 37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rockies: 5-5, .261 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)