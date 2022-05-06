Watch
Rookie Kwan hits first homer, Guardians beat Blue Jays 6-5

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan celebrates the team's win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 10:05 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 22:05:06-04

CLEVELAND — Steven Kwan hit the first homer of his breakout rookie season, Franmil Reyes had three hits and an RBI, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5.

Kwan’s two-run shot off José Berríos tied it at 2 in the third, beginning a string of six straight runs by Cleveland.

Reyes scored the go-ahead run on Amed Rosario’s grounder in the fourth.

Guardians right-hander Aaron Civale struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits.

Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save in six chances.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belted a two-run homer for Toronto.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
