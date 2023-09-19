Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Royals face the Guardians leading series 1-0

Tyler Freeman
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Tyler Freeman against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Tyler Freeman
Posted at 10:34 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 10:34:28-04

The Kansas City Royals take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Kansas City has gone 29-47 in home games and 49-102 overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Cleveland has a 33-43 record in road games and a 72-79 record overall. The Guardians have a 20-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians hold a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 64 extra base hits (27 doubles, eight triples and 29 home runs). Michael Massey is 9-for-37 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 34 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-40 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 5-5, .274 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Freddy Fermin: 60-Day IL (finger), Salvador Perez: 7-Day IL (concussion), Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Guardians: Tanner Bibee: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.