Royals host the Guardians on home winning streak

(AP) — The Kansas City Royals will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Cleveland Guardians.

Kansas City is 10-7 in home games and 16-19 overall. The Royals are 7-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland is 9-11 on the road and 18-18 overall. The Guardians have hit 37 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Tuesday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has nine doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 12 for 42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has eight doubles and six home runs for the Guardians. Chase DeLauter is 17 for 35 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Royals: Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Estevez: 15-Day IL (foot), Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (groin), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (lat)