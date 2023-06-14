Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians play in game 2 of series

Guardians Padres Baseball
Derrick Tuskan/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Tyler Freeman watches his sacrifice fly to left field against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in San Diego. Jose Ramirez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Guardians Padres Baseball
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 12:35:24-04

The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

San Diego has a 16-18 record at home and a 32-34 record overall. The Padres have gone 16-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland has a 15-18 record in road games and a 31-35 record overall. The Guardians are 15-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 23 RBI for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .258 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 17-for-39 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Guardians: Andres Gimenez: day-to-day (leg), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.