Sonny Gray strikes out 11, allows only 1 hit in dominant complete game as Cardinals blank Guardians

(AP) — Sonny Gray allowed only one hit and struck out a season-high 11 for his first complete game since 2017 as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5-0 on Friday night.

Alec Burleson and Pedro Pagés homered, and Nolan Arenado had a pair of RBIs for the Cardinals, who bounced back after being shut out in their previous two games.

It is the seventh complete game of Gray's 13-year career and the 18th in the majors this season. It is also his fourth career shutout and first since 2015 when he was with the Athletics.

Gray — who threw 89 pitches, including 66 strikes — had double-digit strikeouts for the third time this season and 20th in his career.

Pagés and Burleson lined home runs off Cleveland starter Luis Ortiz (4-9) in the third inning. Pagés drove an elevated sinker over the left-field wall to lead off the frame and snap a 24-inning string where the Cardinals had not scored a run. Burleson connected for a two-run shot with two outs.

The Guardians were blanked for the second straight game. Toronto's Kevin Gausman threw eight innings of two-hit ball in the Blue Jays 6-0 win on Thursday.

Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez was not in the lineup due to a bruised right forearm.

Key moment

Nolan Jones had a base hit to right field with two outs in the fifth which prevented the Guardians' from being no hit for the fifth time since 2021.

Key stat

After giving up six runs in 4 1/3 innings in a 6-0 loss at Milwaukee on June 12, Gray has allowed only one run in 14 innings in his last two starts.

Up next

St. Louis RHP Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.31 ERA) goes up against Cleveland RHP Slade Cecconi (3-3, 3.38).