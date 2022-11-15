Steven Kwan finishes in third for AL Rookie of the Year

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan finished in third place for the American League Rookie of the Year.

Kwan had 10 second-place votes and 14-thirds for 44 points.

He saw 116 pitches before his first swing and miss, the most of any player to start a career since at least 2000, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Seattle's Julio Rodríguez won the award and Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman came in second.

