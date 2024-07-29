Steven Kwan's solo homer, Jhonkensy Noel's 3-run shot power Guardians past Phillies 4-3

PHILADELPHIA — Steven Kwan hit a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh inning after Jhonkensy Noel tied the score with a three-run shot in the fourth, and the Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Kwan’s 11th homer of the season came off lefty reliever José Alvarado (1-5) and helped Cleveland win two of three at Philadelphia. The Guardians won their 63rd game, tops in the American League, and trail only the Phillies (65) for most in the majors.

“Home runs help,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “It's not part of who we are, necessarily. But we have been able to hit them in big moments.”

Kyle Schwarber homered twice for the Phillies off Cleveland rookie Joey Cantillo, a leadoff shot and a two-run homer in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.

Tim Herrin (4-0) got one out in the sixth. Emmanuel Clase retired Schwarber on a weak grounder as part of a scoreless ninth for his 33rd save. Cleveland's six relievers tossed one-hit shutout ball and struck out six over the final 5 2/3 innings.

“That's the beauty of this bullpen,” Vogt said. “They've done whatever we've asked of them. We needed to go to the pen early today and they came through.”

A potential World Series preview?

Perhaps — though not with the matchup of Cantillo vs. Philadelphia’s Kolby Allard. Neither starter lasted beyond the fourth inning. Allard was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill the injured Ranger Suárez’s spot in the rotation.

The Phillies are in a summer funk after they raced to the best start in franchise history. They lost for the sixth time in nine games since the All-Star break and the eighth time in the last 12 games overall.

“We've got to straighten some things out, for sure,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “We've got to get back to winning series. Get back to winning the first game of the series, which is critical.”

The Phillies gave away “Schwarbomb” beach towels, and fans went wild waving their freebie with each blast. Schwarber's first was his 40th career leadoff homer, 27th with the Phillies and ninth this season. His second gave him 22 this season, his 29th career multi-homer game and fourth this season.

“That could have easily gotten away from us,” Vogt said.

Not with this bullpen.

After Noel tied it 3-all, Cleveland’s relievers bailed out Cantillo.

With the left-handed Schwarber already 2 for 2 against the left-handed Cantillo, Vogt called for righty Cade Smith in the fourth with two runners and one out. Smith struck out Schwarber, then fanned All-Star shortstop Trea Turner to end the threat.

“We trust every single one of them in any situation,” Vogt said.

In the seventh, Schwarber drew a one-out walk, but reliever Hunter Gaddis retired Bryce Harper on a flyout; the two-time NL MVP slammed his bat in disgust on the second out.

“We’ve had chances to win games, we’ve been in the lead in games and haven’t been able to get the job done,” Harper said. "We’ve just got to turn the page and understand we’ve got a long season to go, and just keep going.”

Cantillo, Cleveland's No. 10 prospect, allowed three runs and lasted just 3 1/3 innings in his debut. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 16th round of the 2017 draft. The Guardians acquired him three years later as part of a package of young players for Mike Clevinger. Cantillo’s debut meant all six players acquired in the deal played for Cleveland.

He gave up four hits, walked three, struck out three and threw 75 pitches.

Allard walked none but gave up six hits in four innings in his first start of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: All-Star 1B Josh Naylor sat out for a second straight game but could return to the lineup on Monday.

UP NEXT

The Guardians head to Detroit for a two-game series. Cleveland sends RHP Tanner Bibee (8-4, 3.50 ERA) to the mound against Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (7-5, 2.95).

The New York Yankees come to Philadelphia for a three-game series. The Yankees send RHP Luis Gil (10-5, 3.15) to the mound on Monday against Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (10-4, 2.55).