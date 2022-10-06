Strong cold front arrives tonight, brings chilly weather for Guardians Game One

CLEVELAND — Baseball weather should be warm, but it's Cleveland in October.

A strong cold front will slide east through the area Thursday night bringing much colder air into the area beginning Friday.

A chilly north wind will keep temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s through the day on Friday.

Winds will gust between 20 and 25 mph making it feel even colder.

A few lake-effect rain showers will slide south over the area as well, meaning a soggy inning or two during the game.

If the band of rain happens to park over Cleveland for a while, that could mean a game delay or cancellation of the game altogether.

We should dry out for high school football Friday night.

But temperatures will remain cold, in the 40s during the evening.

Bottom line: dress warmly for any outdoor activities Friday.

Morning lows for Saturday and Sunday will drop into the 30s and for some of you, the growing season will end, as temperatures fall down to near 32 degrees.

Sunday's Browns game looks a bit warmer with sunshine expected and highs near 60.

Welcome to Fall!

