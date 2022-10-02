He did it: Mustard wins first hot dog race of the Cleveland Guardians season

CLEVELAND — Mustard the Hot Dog has finally won his first Hot Dog Derby of the season during the Cleveland Guardians game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night at Progressive Field.

Earlier this season, the Guardians optioned the condiment to the Lake County Captains , looking for an improvement in performance.

The win comes late in the season after the Guardians clinched the American League Central Division title, just in time for postseason play.

The team did not make any corresponding roster moves.

