Sunday afternoon's Guardians game postponed due to rain

CLEVELAND — For the 10th time this season, the Cleveland Guardians game against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed due to impending weather.

The game will now be played as a doubleheader on August 15 at 3:10 p.m.

Anyone with tickets to Sunday's game will be able to exchange tickets to one of 30 games, including the doubleheader on August 15.

Fans who want to attend both games of the doubleheader can and will have the same seat for both games.

Tickets must be exchanged by 5 p.m. on August 1.

Season Ticket Members

Season Ticket Members can exchange tickets to any game that is available through the My Tickets Exchange program starting now.

Single-Game Ticket Purchasers

CLEGuardians.com, Ballpark app and Box Office purchasers holding tickets dated July 17 must exchange their tickets online only.

Group Ticket Holders

Group ticket purchasers will be contacted by their account executive.

StubHub Purchasers

StubHub purchasers will be contacted directly by StubHub.