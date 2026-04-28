Tampa Bay beats Cleveland 3-2 to extend win streak to 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ryan Vilade had three hits and drove in two runs, including the go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays won their fifth straight by defeating the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 Monday night.

Daniel Schneemann had a two-run homer in the fifth inning and rookie Parker Messick struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings as the Guardians dropped their third in a row and fourth in five games.

Jonathan Aranda led off the eighth with a home run down the right-field line off Hunter Gaddis (0-1) and Junior Caminero singled. Pinch-runner Richie Palacios stole second and scored on Vilade's hit up the middle.

Vilade also had an RBI single in the sixth inning and is 11 for 20 in his last 10 games after starting the year hitless in his first six at-bats.

Tampa Bay's Steven Matz (4-1) allowed two runs and four hits in a season-high seven innings.

David Fry got aboard with a walk when when his third strike on a full count was overturned by the Automated Ball-Strike system. Schneemann drove an elevated first-pitch slider into the left-center bleachers for a 2-0 lead.

The Guardians had runners on second and third with one out after pinch-hitter Kyle Manzardo's single and Chase DeLauter's double, but Bryan Baker struck out pinch-hitter George Valera and Schneemann for his seventh save.

Messick struck out six his first time through the order. The left-hander allowed only two hits through five innings, but Yandy Díaz led off the sixth with a walk, advanced on Aranda's grounder and scored on Vilade's hit.

Up next

Tampa Bay sends RHP Nick Martinez (1-1, 2.10 ERA) to the mound against Cleveland RHP Tanner Bibee (0-3, 4.45 ERA) in Tuesday night's middle game of the series.