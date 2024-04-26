Watch Now
The 2 best teams in the MLB face off Friday night

David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan, right, is congratulated by second baseman Andres Gimenez after the Guardians defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-4 in a baseball game, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Posted at 1:03 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 13:03:42-04

The Atlanta Braves start a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Atlanta is 17-6 overall and 9-3 in home games. Braves hitters have a collective .467 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Cleveland is 18-7 overall and 10-3 in road games. The Guardians have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .405.

Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has nine home runs, 11 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .344 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 15-for-44 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with 11 extra base hits (five doubles and six home runs). Jose Ramirez is 12-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .261 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Guardians: 8-2, .252 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (toe), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

