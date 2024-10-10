Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Tigers aim to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Guardians

Lane Thomas
David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Lane Thomas shouts as he runs the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning during Game 1 of baseball's AL Division Series against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Lane Thomas
Posted

(AP) — The Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Tigers lead the series 2-1 and will advance to the ALCS with a victory.

Detroit has gone 43-38 at home and 86-76 overall. Tigers hitters have a collective .385 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Cleveland has a 42-39 record on the road and a 92-69 record overall. The Guardians have a 64-22 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Thursday's game is the 17th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 8-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads Detroit with 24 home runs while slugging .479. Parker Meadows is 13-for-39 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 13-for-35 with five doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .228 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Guardians: 4-6, .211 batting average, 2.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.