Tigers bring 1-0 series advantage over Guardians into game 2

Colin E. Braley/AP
Cleveland Guardians Jose Ramirez (11) is congratulated by hitting coach Chris Valaika (45) after scoring off a Josh Naylor single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jul 09, 2024

(AP) — The Detroit Tigers bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Detroit has gone 20-22 at home and 43-48 overall. The Tigers have a 19-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has gone 26-22 in road games and 56-33 overall. The Guardians have a 35-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads Detroit with 17 home runs while slugging .494. Colten Keith is 11-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 23 home runs while slugging .526. Jhonkensy Noel is 6-for-24 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Guardians: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Guardians: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (rib), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

