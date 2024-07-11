Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Tigers bring 2-1 series advantage over Guardians into game 4

Guardians Royals Baseball
Colin E. Braley/AP
Cleveland Guardians Jose Ramirez (11) is congratulated by hitting coach Chris Valaika (45) after scoring off a Josh Naylor single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Guardians Royals Baseball
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jul 11, 2024

(AP) — The Detroit Tigers lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Detroit is 44-49 overall and 21-23 in home games. The Tigers have a 34-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland is 57-34 overall and 27-23 on the road. The Guardians have the eighth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.72.

Thursday's game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads the Tigers with 40 extra base hits (18 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs). Colten Keith is 14-for-39 with two triples, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 19 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 13-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .256 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Guardians: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Guardians: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (rib), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through