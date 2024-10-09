Tigers host the Guardians in ALDS Game 3 with series tied

(AP) — The Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians take the field in Game 3 of the ALDS. The series is tied 1-1.

Detroit has a 43-38 record in home games and an 86-76 record overall. The Tigers are 69-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 92-69 record overall and a 42-39 record in road games. The Guardians have a 44-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 16th time this season. The Guardians are ahead 8-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has 27 doubles, six triples and 24 home runs for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 8-for-31 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor has 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 108 RBI while hitting .243 for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 13-for-36 with five doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .223 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Guardians: 5-5, .224 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)