Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Tigers look to end skid in game against the Guardians

Jose Ramirez
Carlos Osorio/AP
Cleveland Guardians Jose Ramirez plays during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Jose Ramirez
Posted at 11:34 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 11:34:37-04

The Detroit Tigers are looking to end their seven-game slide with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 29-22 record at home and a 61-53 record overall. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.

Detroit has a 43-73 record overall and an 18-40 record on the road. The Tigers have a 21-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday's game is the 16th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians have an 8-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 29 RBI for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 10-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has 18 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 11-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Tigers: 1-9, .215 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.