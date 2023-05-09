Watch Now
Tigers meet the Guardians with 1-0 series lead

Guardians Yankees Baseball
Frank Franklin II/AP
New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe (11) slides past Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario to steal second base during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Guardians Yankees Baseball
Posted at 12:35 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 12:35:05-04

The Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians with a 1-0 series lead.

Cleveland has gone 6-10 in home games and 16-19 overall. The Guardians are 9-16 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Detroit is 16-18 overall and 8-11 in road games. The Tigers have a 12-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Tigers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 13-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has seven doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 12-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
