Tigers try to break 3-game road slide, play the Guardians

The Detroit Tigers visit the Cleveland Guardians looking to end a three-game road skid.

Cleveland is 17-19 overall and 8-7 in home games. The Guardians have gone 8-13 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Detroit has a 13-26 record overall and an 8-13 record at home. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.62 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Miller has 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .286 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 13-for-37 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera has a .276 batting average to rank second on the Tigers, and has five doubles and three home runs. Willi Castro is 10-for-34 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Tigers: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Aaron Civale: day-to-day (leg), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Tarik Skubal: day-to-day (leg), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Eduardo Rodriguez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)