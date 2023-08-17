Tigers visit the Guardians to begin 4-game series

The Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers to start a four-game series.

Cleveland is 31-28 in home games and 58-63 overall. The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .312.

Detroit has a 28-33 record in road games and a 54-66 record overall. The Tigers have a 25-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Thursday's game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Tigers are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has 21 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Gabriel Arias is 6-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 25 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 17-for-37 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .242 batting average, 2.99 ERA, even run differential

Tigers: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.66 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)