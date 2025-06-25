Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians play in game 2 of series

(AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has gone 19-16 at home and 39-38 overall. The Guardians are 26-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Toronto is 42-36 overall and 17-20 on the road. The Blue Jays have an 18-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 17 doubles, six home runs and 24 RBIs while hitting .310 for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 10 for 31 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 31 extra base hits (19 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 11 for 36 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .202 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Santander: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)