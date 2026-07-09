Twins beat Guardians 6-5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alan Roden hit a game-winning RBI single in the ninth inning as the Minnesota Twins beat Cleveland 6-5 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win over the Guardians.

The Twins have won four in a row and five of six overall.

Roden singled twice and drove in two runs. Kody Clemens went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Brooks Lee singled twice and drove in a pair of runs.

Yoendrys Gómez (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for his first win this season.

Brayan Rocchio and Rhys Hoskins homered for the Guardians.

Chase DeLauter singled to lead off the fourth before Rocchio hit a 401-foot homer off Twins starter Connor Prielipp. Hoskins followed with a solo shot, his second straight game with a homer.

But, the Twins answered in the bottom half of the inning.

Lee, Clemens and Josh Bell singled to load the bases with no outs. Lee scored when Royce Lewis walked, Luke Keaschall followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Clemens, and Roden added an RBI single that made it 3-all.

Cleveland's Kahlil Watson walked on four pitches to leadoff the seventh and then stole second base before Steven Kwan walked. DeLauter singled, driving in Watson, and Kwan scored on a sacrifice bunt by Rocchio.

Keaschall and Ryan Kreidler walked before Erik Sabrowski replaced Shawn Armstrong with one out in the bottom half. Pinch-hitter Austin Martin walked on four pitches to load the bases before Lee drew another walk, scoring Keaschall. Clemens walked, scoring Kreidler, making it 5-all.

Prielipp allowed three runs and had six strikeouts in five innings.

Up next

Indians RHP Gavin Williams (9-4, 3.89 ERA) starts Thursday opposite Twins RHP Bailey Ober (6-3, 4.59), who returns after nearly six weeks on the injured list.