Twins head into matchup against the Guardians on losing streak

(AP) — The Minnesota Twins look to stop a four-game slide with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 27-24 in home games and 54-48 overall. The Guardians have the eighth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.74.

Minnesota is 23-28 in road games and 49-53 overall. The Twins have gone 28-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday's game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase DeLauter has a .288 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 19 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Steven Kwan is 13 for 30 with four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brooks Lee has 15 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 RBIs while hitting .252 for the Twins. Luke Keaschall is 10 for 29 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Twins: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Jose Ramirez: 10-Day IL (hand), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), Tim Herrin: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Marco Raya: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mick Abel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-Day IL (lat), Garrett Acton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Prielipp: 15-Day IL (finger), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

