Twins open 3-game series against the Guardians

The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

Minnesota is 38-30 overall and 20-14 in home games. The Twins have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .324.

Cleveland has an 18-18 record in road games and a 34-28 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.59 ERA, which ranks sixth in MLB play.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has seven doubles, three home runs and 21 RBI for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 9-for-33 with a double, six home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 20 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs while hitting .310 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 13-for-38 with five doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by three runs

Guardians: 8-2, .261 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (glute), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ramirez: day-to-day (thumb), Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)