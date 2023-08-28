Watch Now
Twins open 3-game series at home against the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians' Eric Haase runs out a single during the sixth inning in the continuation of a suspended baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. The game was suspended the night before due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 11:35:01-04

The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Minnesota has a 68-63 record overall and a 39-27 record at home. The Twins have a 46-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cleveland has a 62-69 record overall and a 29-36 record on the road. The Guardians have a 36-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 26 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Twins. Max Kepler is 13-for-35 with five doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 21 home runs while slugging .485. Kole Calhoun is 12-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Guardians: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Oliver Ortega: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

