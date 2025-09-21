Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Twins stop Guardians' 10-game win streak, keep Cleveland from tying for AL Central lead with 6-2 win

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio steals second base and proceeds to third as Minnesota Twins shortstop Brooks Lee, right, has trouble handling the errant throw from catcher Jhonny Pereda in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
(AP) — Brooks Lee hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth, pinch-hitter Royce Lewis had a three-run shot in the seventh and the Minnesota Twins ended the Cleveland Guardians' 10-game winning streak with a 6-2 victory on Sunday.

The Guardians lost for only the fourth time in 20 games and missed a chance to pull even with Detroit in the AL Central after the Braves finished off a sweep of the Tigers with a 6-2 victory. Cleveland will host Detroit for three games beginning Tuesday.

Minnesota, which never led and was outscored 20-2 in losing the first three games in the series, grabbed a 3-2 lead when Lee greeted reliever Matt Festa (5-4) with his 16th home run. Luke Keaschall reached base with a one-out double off Erik Sabrowski before Lee's blast.

Tim Herrin left after allowing two-out singles to Kody Clemens and Austin Martin in the seventh and Lewis greeted Hunter Gaddis with his 13th homer for a four-run advantage.

Steven Kwan hit the third pitch from Simeon Woods Richardson for his 11th home run and Bo Naylor added a sacrifice fly to put the Guardians up 2-0. Naylor has an RBI in six straight games, the longest stretch by a Cleveland catcher since Victor Martinez had a seven-game run in 2007.

Byron Buxton had a two-out double off Joey Cantillo in the third before scoring on a single by Clemens to cut it to 2-1. It was the Twins' first run in 23 innings.

Woods Richardson allowed two runs on three hits in a five-inning start. Kody Funderburk (4-1) pitched a scoreless sixth for the win.

Cleveland (84-72) won nine of 13 games against Minnesota (67-89) this season.

Key moment

Lee's homer gave the Twins their first lead in the series.

Key stat

Guardians starting pitchers had a run of 16 straight games of five-plus innings while allowing two runs or less end.

Up next

The Guardians haven't announced who will start the opener against the Tigers and LHP Tarik Skubal (13-5, 2.23).

The Twins travel to play the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. Neither team has named a starter.

