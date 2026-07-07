Twins take on the Guardians in first of 3-game series

(AP) — The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians to start a three-game series.

Minnesota has a 44-47 record overall and a 22-23 record in home games. The Twins have hit 117 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

Cleveland has a 47-44 record overall and a 23-22 record in road games. The Guardians are 34-16 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has 16 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Twins. Josh Bell is 9 for 38 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brayan Rocchio has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 RBIs for the Guardians. David Fry is 3 for 17 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (hip), Zebby Matthews: day-to-day (foot), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (lat), Mick Abel: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Acton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (forearm), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Festa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Ramirez: 10-Day IL (hand)