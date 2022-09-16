Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Twins try to keep win streak alive against the Guardians

White Sox Guardians Baseball
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Will Benson plays against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
White Sox Guardians Baseball
Posted at 12:33 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 12:33:21-04

The Minnesota Twins are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 76-66 record overall and a 36-31 record at home. The Guardians have gone 21-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Minnesota is 29-38 in road games and 72-70 overall. The Twins have a 29-56 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Friday for the 15th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 9-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 21 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 39 RBI while hitting .288 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 16-for-40 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .320 batting average to rank ninth on the Twins, and has 29 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Carlos Correa is 17-for-41 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Twins: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (leg), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.