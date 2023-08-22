WATCH: Ribbon cutting for José Ramírez Field at Clark Field

The Cleveland Guardians Charities Fields for the Future Program cut the ribbon at Jose Ramirez Field at Clark Field in Cleveland Tuesday morning.

"As part of 2023 CLE Inspires Week, Cleveland Guardians Charities (CGC), the City of Cleveland and José Ramírez will officially open José Ramírez Field with a ribbon-cutting celebration at Clark Field," states a news release from the team. "Part of Cleveland Guardians Charities Fields for the Future Program, as well as financial support from Ramírez, the turfed field will be the third provided by CGC since 2019, joining CC Sabathia Field at Luke Easter Park and Talty Field at the Jim Thome All-Star Complex."

