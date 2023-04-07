WATCH: John Adams honored by Guardians as Slider plays his drum at Home Opener

CLEVELAND — Following a moment of silence, Slider played John Adams' drum in his memory during the Home Opener for the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

No fan will ever fill the void Adams leaves behind. That’s why his bench seat was permanently removed last year and appropriately placed in Heritage Park where fans can still celebrate his memory.

RELATED: Cleveland Guardians announce plans to honor John Adams at home opener Friday

