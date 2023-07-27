Watch Now
White Sox aim to end 5-game skid, play the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez makes a funny face after hitting an infield single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
The Chicago White Sox will try to end their five-game losing streak when they play the Cleveland Guardians.

Chicago has a 21-27 record at home and a 41-62 record overall. The White Sox have a 32-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 51-51 record overall and a 23-27 record in road games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.85 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

The teams square off Thursday for the seventh time this season. The White Sox lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 27 doubles and 28 home runs for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 15-for-41 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor has a .305 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 22 doubles and 15 home runs. Steven Kwan is 15-for-43 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .258 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

