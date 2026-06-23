White Sox beat Guardians 6-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Sam Antonacci had a walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning after Cleveland scored twice in the top half to take the lead and the Chicago White Sox beat the Guardians 6-5 on Monday night.

Rookie Braden Montgomery drew a one-out walk off Cade Smith (2-1) to start the White Sox rally and Tristan Peters followed with a double. Smith struck out pinch hitter Jacob Gonzalez before Antonacci delivered Chicago's sixth walk-off win of the season, tied for most in the majors.

Chicago (40-37) snapped a three-game losing streak and pulled into a first-place tie with Cleveland (41-38) in the AL Central. The Guardians have lost 11 of their last 16 games.

Cleveland scored three runs off reliever Glenn Taylor in the seventh to tie it 3-all and spoil a strong start by Anthony Kay. The left-hander retired 10 in a row before walking Kyle Manzardo with two outs in the sixth. Kay struck out Gabriel Arias on his career-high 101st pitch to keep it 2-0.

Randall Grichuk gave Chicago a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth with his eighth homer — a leadoff pinch-hit shot to left field off Tim Herrin after starter Gavin Williams struck out eight and allowed two runs on five hits in five innings.

Taylor loaded the bases in the seventh before surrendering a pinch-hit two-run single to Kahlil Watson. Rhys Hoskins' RBI single tied it 3-3 before Bryan Hudson entered and struck out Manzardo to end the inning.

Rookie Travis Bazzana drew a leadoff walk from Seranthony Domínguez to start the ninth before a steal and a wild pitch landed him on third. Patrick Bailey singled to tie it and Manzardo added a sacrifice fly off Chris Murphy (2-0) for a 5-4 lead. It was the fifth blown save in 17 opportunities for Domínguez.

White Sox catcher Kyle Teel went 0 for 4 and struck out three times in his first game since injuring his hamstring while playing for Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

Up next

Guardians LHP Parker Messick (7-3, 2.70) starts Tuesday opposite White Sox RHP Sean Burke (4-4, 3.89).