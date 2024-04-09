Watch Now
White Sox bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) and second baseman Andrés Giménez celebrate a 4-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Cleveland.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 13:33:39-04

(AP) — The Chicago White Sox aim to stop their five-game losing streak with a victory against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland had a 76-86 record overall and a 42-39 record in home games last season. The Guardians scored 4.1 runs per game in the 2023 season while giving up 4.3.

Chicago had a 61-101 record overall and a 30-51 record in road games last season. The White Sox slugged .384 with a .291 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (calf), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (adductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
