White Sox face the Guardians looking to end road slide

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts (2) steals second base as Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio can't make the catch during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in San Diego. Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor picked up a throwing error on the play. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted

(AP) — The Chicago White Sox will look to break a five-game road slide when they play the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 2-0 record at home and a 5-6 record overall. The Guardians have hit 14 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

Chicago has a 0-5 record in road games and a 2-9 record overall. The White Sox have a 0-5 record in games decided by one run.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has four home runs, six walks and six RBI while hitting .281 for the Guardians. Carlos Santana is 11-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Nick Maton has two home runs while hitting .167 for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 9-for-31 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .195 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

White Sox: 1-9, .195 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (adductor), Mike Tauchman: day-to-day (hamstring), Korey Lee: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Bryan Ramos: 10-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

