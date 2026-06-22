White Sox host Guardians to open 3-game series

(AP) — The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians to begin a three-game series.

Chicago has gone 24-12 in home games and 39-37 overall. The White Sox have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.41.

Cleveland has a 22-20 record on the road and a 41-37 record overall. The Guardians have a 13-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Meidroth has 14 doubles and six home runs for the White Sox. Colson Montgomery is 7 for 34 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Brayan Rocchio has 11 doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Guardians. Travis Bazzana is 11 for 35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .203 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .211 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Noah Schultz: 15-Day IL (knee), Everson Pereira: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Hays: 60-Day IL (calf), Munetaka Murakami: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Leasure: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Teel: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Murray: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Chase DeLauter: 10-Day IL (rib), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Ramirez: 10-Day IL (hand)