White Sox host the Guardians on home losing streak

Kyle Manzardo
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Kyle Manzardo watches a foul ball during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 10:31 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 10:31:49-04

(AP) — The Chicago White Sox are looking to end their three-game home slide with a victory against the Cleveland Guardians.

Chicago is 9-28 overall and 5-12 at home. The White Sox have a 2-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has a 24-13 record overall and a 12-7 record on the road. The Guardians are 13-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has three doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Tommy Pham is 11-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with nine home runs while slugging .540. Steven Kwan is 13-for-36 with a double, two triples, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (back), Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

