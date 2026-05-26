Wood leads Nationals against the Guardians after 4-hit game

(AP) — The Washington Nationals take on the Cleveland Guardians after James Wood had four hits against the Guardians on Monday.

Cleveland has a 15-11 record at home and a 32-24 record overall. The Guardians have gone 9-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Washington has a 28-27 record overall and an 18-11 record in road games. The Nationals have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .422.

Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayan Rocchio has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 27 RBIs for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 7 for 29 with a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Daylen Lile has 15 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Nationals. Jacob Young is 9 for 30 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .231 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Nationals: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)